With the recent co-branded storylines on TV, WWE Draft 2025 has seemingly become non-essential to the audience. The fans didn’t expect this annual process to be reserved on WWE programming to separate things for the two main roster brands. However, WWE still reportedly has this shake-up thing planned around April as it appears.

During a Q&A session, Mike Johnson of PWInsider was asked if WWE has plans for WWE Draft 2025 following WrestleMania 41 and the answer was affirmative. The reliable source came up with a definitive response which goes as follows, “We are told that a Draft is still planned for the post-WrestleMania season.”

That being said, we can assume that once the dust settles on the Grandest Stage of Them All, Raw and SmackDown will be gearing up to receive a shakeup through WWE Draft 2025 which is also expected to be a two-night process. There’s no update on whether NXT will be actively involved in the process. Going by the last couple of years, the third brand should be a part of it.

WWE Draft 2025 will be under the microscope for legit reasons

While WWE Draft 2025 will essentially try to keep things fresh on WWE programming, last year’s Draft was widely criticized for not creating any real impact. With WWE Superstars trading over two main roster shows every now and then, little did they stay true to the brand separations and even The Undertaker voiced his disappointment with WWE’s plans.

Even fans have been criticizing the concept of the Draft for a while now as the expectation is that the brand split won’t be strict even after WWE Draft 2025 as wrestlers will get booked to appear on both brands. Plus, WWE recently utilized a transfer window to move wrestlers between Raw and SmackDown in a similar process to the Draft.

The likes of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre are leading WWE into a new era but John Cena is also likely to be a part of the process as part of his retirement tour. That being said, WWE Draft 2025 has the potential to change the landscape, especially after Cena’s heel turn but WWE has to utilize the resources, well-planned.