As the post-Wrestlemania 40 season begins, WWE Raw will visit the neighboring country of United States, Canada, next week. A main roster talent will have his homecoming on the show and he is also gearing up to headline it while defending his newly won championship at the Show of Shows.

As confirmed on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, Sami Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Title against Chad Gable on the April 15 episode. This match was fully declared out of courtesy of the champion toward the challenger.

WWE Draft 2024 Dates And Locations Confirmed On Post-Wrestlemania Raw Episode

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, Zayn and Gable defeated Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci and then the two spoke in a backstage segment. Zayn told Gable that he knew that the latter would be asking for a favor and that being said, he agreed to defend the title, next week in his hometown of Montreal, Canada. It should be mentioned that Gable trained Zayn ahead of his match against Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

WWE Smackdown: New Champions Confirmed To Appear On April 12 Episode

The Show of Shows essentially started a new era under the leadership of Triple H and the landscape of the WWE has seemingly changed after the WWE delivered the Biggest WrestleMania of all-time. WWE Raw after WrestleMania 40 turned out to be a must-see with tons of surprises in store alongside announcements for the future.

In one of those, Andrade has been booked in a singles match against Dominik Mysterio for next week’s WWE Raw. On last week’s SmackDown, Dominik and the rest of Legado del Fantasma attacked his father Rey Mysterio after a match between Elektra Lopez and Zelina Vega ended.

Andrade was in the scene as he had an association with Dominik in recent weeks. But turning on against Dom, he attacked the Jr. Mysterio and evened the odds. Then at WrestleMania, Andrade teamed with Rey to defeat Dominik and Santos Escobar. Now, Dom will possibly come to seek retribution against the former United States Champion.

WWE Raw April 15 episode Match Card

WWE Raw April 15 episode takes place at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada,

– WWE Intercontinental Title: Sami Zayn defends against Chad Gable

– Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio