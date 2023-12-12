Royal Rumble 2024 Bombshell Dropped By CM Punk On WWE Raw

Exactly a decade after CM Punk walked out of the WWE, he will now return to action at Royal Rumble 2024 as confirmed on this week’s episode of Raw. Since his return to the WWE at Survivor Series, he has been dropping PG pipe bombs upon his appearances on Raw, Smackdown, and then even on NXT.

But the biggest bombshell of them all was reserved on this week’s episode of WWE Raw when CM Punk returned to the red brand to choose his home brand. Additionally, he also decided to compete in the Royal Rumble 2024 men’s division matchup.

Upon his arrival on Raw, Punk stated that Raw General Manager Adam Pearce had offered him a better deal in comparison to what SmackDown and NXT offered him. After being 10 years in the making Punk finally claimed to be home for the contract offered by the red brand. Pearce then signed Punk to an official red brand contract after which Seth Rollins came out to unleash hatred upon him.

CM Punk coming after Seth Rollins after winning Royal Rumble 2024

Rollins also said that if Punk earns the opportunity to face him for the World Title, then he will tell Punk who the Best in the World actually is. In response, Punk said Seth’s one pass to disrespect him was over and that he was officially declaring himself to be in the Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 matchup. Punk also teased coming after Rollins when he wins the Rumble.

CM Punk makes his decision on the brand he picks, and Seth Rollins pulls up for the staredown we have been waiting for. Full segment for the all folks that don't want to watch 3 hours of this show…lol #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BmA0hOoGAT — FAR (@FAR_5222) December 12, 2023

CM Punk’s last appearance in a WWE match occurred at the 2014 Royal Rumble where he was unceremoniously eliminated by Kane before his subsequent departure from the company on that same night. It’s only fitting that he will be back in action in the WWE in that same event that he walked out of the previously Vince McMahon-owned brand.

After Punk’s WWE return, Reddit user Kerrmit125, an insider who has broken multiple news stories around the WWE in the past, informed that Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk was scheduled to take place at Royal Rumble 2024. But later, it was updated that the match over the World Heavyweight Championship could be postponed to Wrestlemania 40. Time will tell whether WWE wants to move in that direction in the New Year.