Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury on WWE Raw, this past Monday night, leading her to a déjà vu situation from a couple of years ago. Her then-tag title run with Raquel Rodriguez came to an end due to an elbow injury, and reports previously confirmed that WWE might do something similar, this time around.

On the June 16 episode of WWE Raw, Morgan suffered the injury in a match with Kairi Sane after Sane grabbed her leg for a takedown. Morgan hit her hand hard on the mat and immediately rolled out of the ring, clutching her arm. Michael Cole announced that Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Bodyslam later reported that Morgan will need to undergo surgery and will be out of action for six months. This means she’s not likely to appear on TV, this year, again. In an update from PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed that Morgan has been withdrawn from her WWE schedule and that she won’t be appearing on TV for the foreseeable future.

However, there are no plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles to be vacated on WWE Raw in due course. The subsequent plans for the future of those titles are already in place, although no additional information regarding this was revealed, as of this writing.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been history-making champions

For the record, Morgan and Rodriguez are history-making champions in WWE’s tag team division as they are the first female duo to carry the championship belts on four separate occasions. Their most recent win came a night after WrestleMania 41 on WWE Raw as they won the titles back from Lyra Valkyria and the returning Becky Lynch.

Since recapturing the gold, Rodriguez and Morgan defended their titles one time, that’s on the April 22 episode of WWE NXT against Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley. Morgan was then off the road for some time to film a Hollywood project in Japan.

Coming back on WWE Raw, a few weeks later, Morgan never lost the momentum. Rather, she started a fresh feud with WWE Hall of Famer and former two-time Divas Champion Nikki Bella, with follow-up reports claiming that the two were set to collide in the ring in a match at Evolution in July. However, this match has reportedly been scrapped after Morgan’s injury.