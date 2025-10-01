Natalya Neidhart has been assigned to the WWE Raw roster, so to speak, but she’s barely been an active performer on the Netflix show, airing on Monday nights. She’s rather busy exploring cross-brand matches that WWE allows her to do across GCW’s Bloodsport, NWA, or AAA. Now, the female veteran seems anxious about having a rematch with her long-time former buddy in and outside the ring.

Irrespective of whether Saraya FKA Paige’s return is happening on WWE Raw or SmackDown, wrestling fans are interested in having her back on the WWE fold. Now that the Divas from the past decade, like Naomi, Nikki Bella, and AJ Lee, have found their way back to WWE, the demand has gone way bigger on social media. Plus, Natalya is another name who wants to see her back in the WWE.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Natalya Neidhart made it very clear that she wants to have at least another match with Saraya in WWE. The WWE Raw Superstar specifically remembered their NXT match and still has the outfit she wore that night, including memories of taking one of the finishing moves of the UK-native.

WWE Raw: Natalya invited Saraya to her Dungeon for a rematch

Natalya also thanked her former Total Divas colleague for speaking up for women’s wrestling almost a decade ago when others stayed quiet en route to becoming the anti-diva on WWE Raw/SmackDown roster. She further invited Saraya to visit the Dungeon anytime to get off her ring rust and prep herself up for a rematch, or rather, an unfinished business to settle.

“You’re always invited to the Dungeon anytime, but I would love to wrestle you again. And like I said earlier, you are one of the women who stood up for the division when others didn’t have the courage to speak up. We needed women like you to stand up for women,” said the WWE Raw Superstar.

“I would love to have a match with you again. It would be a generational match—and I’d get your ass to the Dungeon—because we have unfinished business.”

A Natalya vs. Saraya rematch might become one of the most talked-about women’s matches, but it would only become a reality if the latter can find her way back to the WWE in the future. The duo had a solid encounter on NXT. Also, down the road, the two had tons of matches on the main roster after Saraya was imported to WWE Raw from NXT, apart from teaming up against The Bella Twins.