This week marks the final WWE Raw edition before the annual Survivor Series event scheduled for this weekend and it’s coming with one of the headliners deciding which team in the Women’s WarGames Match will ultimately gain advantage. One-half of the women’s tag team champions, Bianca Belair will face Nia Jax on tonight’s show with the winner’s WarGames team receiving the order of entry advantage at Survivor Series.

As announced on last week’s taped episode of WWE Raw, the WWE Women’s WarGames Match lineup at Survivor Series 2024 goes as follows – Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill (to be replaced due to injury), and Naomi vs. WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candace LeRae in a 5-on-5 bout.

A tag team match will be there on WWE Raw with The New Day storyline continuing, possibly eyeing a route to splits-ville. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will team up to go up against Otis and Akira Tozawa in a tag team bout to get back on the same page. That match was set up after the two teams featured in a backstage interaction between the two teams.

Also announced for the show is The LWO’s Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. American Made’s Julius & Brutus Creed in a tornado tag team match. It’s a rematch from the October 21 episode of WWE Raw when Mysterio & Lee defeated The Creeds to advance in the World Tag Team number-one contender’s tournament. Last week, Mysterio and Zelina Vega defeated Chad Gable & Ivy Nile in a mixed tag match.

Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker will also be seen in action on WWE Raw in a non-title bout against Ludwig Kaiser. This comes just days after he retained the IC title against Sheamus and got attacked by Kaiser, thereafter.

WWE Raw November 25 episode match card

WWE Raw November 25 episode takes place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona and it serves as the go-home edition for the 2024 Survivor Series premium live event set for this weekend. The confirmed match card for the weekly shows goes as follows,

– Women’s WarGames advantage match: Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax

– Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Otis & Akira Tozawa

– Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. Julius & Brutus Creed