Defying the odds on WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green has made her way to the semifinals of the tournament that’s been ongoing over the United States Championship. However, her win came after a former women’s champion put against her was taken out of the equation during the match.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green won a triple threat match against Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport to advance in the tournament to crown the first-ever Women’s United States Champion. The match was filled with shenanigans creating interferences through the backstage area.

Jade Cargill was shown in this backstage angle as she was shown backstage on the hood of a car attacked by a mystery assailant. As the camera caught her in that state, Belair jumped out of the ring and accompanied her on the way to the hospital in an ambulance. Thus, Cargill has been written off the WWE SmackDown storyline for the time being.

In Belair’s absence, Green planted Davenport with the facebuster in the middle of the ring to secure the win and thereby move to the next round of the United States Championship tournament. Green will now face Bayley in the United States title tournament at a later date after Bayley advanced on last week’s WWE SmackDown.

Cargill was also set for action in the tournament on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown but WWE announced that a mystery wrestler will instead replace her in the quarterfinal match. The remaining lineups from the quarterfinals are: Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. TBD and Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez.

WWE Smackdown November 29 episode match card

WWE Smackdown November 29 episode has already been taped following this week’s edition at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The officially announced match card for the episode goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes in a non-title bout

– WWE Women’s United States Championship tournament quarterfinals: Piper Niven vs. Michin vs. TBA