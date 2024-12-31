On the second episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, a historic moment will go down as we will receive the first-ever women’s Intercontinental Champion in history. Following this week’s episode, the final match of the ongoing tournament to crown the new champion has been set up. Unlike the previously believed Netflix premiere episode, this bout was pushed back for one more episode.

On the December 30 episode of WWE Raw that aired from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Dakota Kai defeated Zoey Stark to advance to the Final of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. A springboard attack by Stark was caught by a superkick from Kai, who finished things off with the Fireman’s Carry – Pele Kick combo to punch her ticket in the final match.

In the second seminal match on WWE Raw, Lyra Valkyria defeated IYO SKY to advance to the Final of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. SKY looked to conclude the match with her moonsault, but she couldn’t connect. SKY tried for an O’Connor Roll but it was reversed into a bridging pin by Valkyria as she secured three pin counts.

WWE Raw: History of first-ever women’s IC title tournament

After the match, it was officially announced that Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai had advanced to the finals by winning their respective semifinal matches and that they would meet in two weeks on the January 13 edition of WWE Raw, which moves to Netflix starting next week. This is the first match that’s been announced for the show waiting at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, in two weeks.

Kai was the first to advance from the first round, defeating Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler on WWE Raw, a few weeks ago. SKY replaced Kairi Sane following a backstage attack by the Pure Fusion Collective and defeated Alba Fyre and Natalya to make it to the next round.

Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile and Zelina Vega in a Triple Threat in the first round. Last week, Zoey Stark defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Kayden Carter in another Triple Threat to head onto the semifinal. Similar to WWE Raw’s women’s IC title, the first-ever Women’s United States Champion was crowned at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with Chelsea Green becoming the inaugural champion.