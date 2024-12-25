It’s been months since we have heard the speculations regarding WWE sketching plans for Charlotte Flair’s televised return. In the current circumstance, she will finally put an end to the longest hiatus of her WWE career upon showing up on TV in early 2025. The trusted shoulder of the WWE women’s roster was absent for the entire 2024 due to injury reasons in what marked a first-time instance since her main roster entry in 2016.

Recently, PWInsider suggested that Charlotte Flair is “on the cusp of officially returning to the ring,” with WWE onboard with creative plans for her reintroduction on the programming. Her recent visit to WWE Headquarters for a photo shoot and logistical preparations further fueled the rumors that her comeback is on the horizon.

In an update from WrestleVotes, Charlotte Flair’s comeback is imminent, with WWE Creative focusing on offering a refreshed presentation for her return. Reports suggest that the second-generation athlete will embrace a revamped version of her “Queen” persona, potentially having a darker edge,

“Her presentation will be different. It’ll be more towards the Queen type of gimmick, maybe like a dark queen… kind of like a little Seth Rollins-esque flair in her attire. She’ll just be turned up a little volume-wise.”

Charlotte Flair is always keen to reinvent herself on WWE television

Being one of the most popular figures on the WWE roster, fans are eager to see how this transformation will play out for Charlotte Flair. Having the ability to reinvent herself has always kept her a charming persona in the first place. Even during her last run with the company, she debuted a rechristened theme music and new gears to change things but the run was cut short due to the injury.

Charlotte Flair was last spotted on WWE television during the December 8, 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. On that night, she picked up the injury while facing off Asuka in a singles contest. The Queen ended up tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus which led her to go through the longest break of her to-date WWE career.

There’s no confirmed update on when Charlotte Flair will resurface on WWE programming but the upcoming Netflix debut of Monday Night Raw on January 6 or the Smackdown 3-hour extension program in the first episode of 2025 remains a valid option for the multi-time champion to find her way back in the WWE.