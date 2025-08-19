WWE Raw delivered a packed edition this week from the Xfinity Mobile Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with a major announcement regarding the Women’s World Championship. After the champion was a no-show during her title match last week, an injury scare broke out around her. It now appears that she’s expecting a baby, which led her to vacate the title on the show.

On the August 18 episode of WWE Raw, Naomi came out and showed a clip of a What’s Your Story podcast with Stephanie McMahon that dropped immediately after the Monday night show. It was there that she and her husband, Jimmy Uso, announced they were expecting their first child together. Naomi further confirmed it on television during the promo session.

Naomi said that the locker room had to thank her husband because otherwise, she was going to spend the next year putting them down on the ground. She ended the promo on WWE Raw by putting the title on the mat, stating that she would return in nine months, even if it meant breastfeeding her child while working, and thus, the locker room was advised to proceed with caution.

Even after the promo was over, Naomi remained in her character and told Adam Pearce that she wasn’t handing her title. Once, she had to hand over a title to the current WWE Raw General Manager, but this time around, she declared, “I ain’t handing you s***,” telling him to exit the ring. After making her way to the backstage area, she was congratulated by Triple H before proceeding to her maternity hiatus.

WWE Raw: New Championship Match to be declared next week

Once the segment was over on WWE Raw, Michael Cole informed us that more details regarding the Women’s World title picture would surface next week. Naomi was originally set to defend the title against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris on August 31. But that title match is no longer intact following her championship hiatus. No update was provided on WWE’s part over who’d be competing against Vaquer at the international PLE.

Originally, the former champion, Naomi, won the title last month at the all-women Evolution premium live event and subsequently retained the title at SummerSlam by defeating Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a triple threat match. She was also scheduled for a title defense against IYO SKY on last week’s WWE Raw, but that match was pulled off upon declaration that she wasn’t medically cleared.