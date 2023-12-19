WWE Raw: New World Championship Match Booked For Day 1 Episode

While Smackdown will bring New Year’s Revolution in the first week of January, WWE Raw will have its own Day 1 edition. Previously, the next World Championship defense has been announced for the champion Seth Rollins where he defends the title against Drew McIntyre in a rematch. Now, the women’s division cornerstone figure Rhea Ripley has been booked for her title defense.

Judgment Day kicked off WWE Raw and they were interrupted by R-Truth. Truth remembered that he got a beatdown by the heel faction, last week but it was his initiation. He then proposed settling the issues of the two sides in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight with a Loser Leaves Judgment Day Match.

Then in this opening match of WWE Raw, R-Truth defeated JD McDonagh in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Rhea Ripley wasn’t happy about how things went down during the opener and she wanted to set an example for the group that is led by her in a self-proclaimed way.

WWE Raw: New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On December 18 Episode

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley wants to set an example out of Ivy Nile

Blasting McDonagh’s lackluster performance, MAMI wanted to set an example for those who dared step against her. It was then that Ripley announced that she would not only face Ivy Nile on the WWE Raw: Day 1 episode on January 1 in two weeks, but she would also put her WWE Women’s World Championship on the line. These two women also had a physical confrontation afterward to give a preview of the upcoming matchup.

WWE Raw: Judgment Day Loses One Member On December 18 Episode

In the main event of WWE Raw, Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest) defeated The Creed Brothers to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. During this match, Ripley attempted to lift Nile with her shoulders who was standing at ringside. Nile reversed the move and lifted Ripley on her shoulders before driving her into the ring apron to showcase her impressive strength.

Rhea Ripley has been the show-runner for the women’s division on WWE Raw by holding the WWE Women’s World Championship for 261 days. During this phase, she has defeated challengers such as Natalya Neidhart, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zelina Vega. For the past few weeks, Ivy Nile has been a new thorn for Ripley by starting a beef soon after arriving on the red brand from NXT.