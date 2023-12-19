sportzwiki logo
  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Raw: New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On December 18 Episode

All

WWE

WWE Raw: New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On December 18 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 19, 2023 at 11:49 AM

WWE Raw: New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On December 18 Episode

Chelsea Green arrived on WWE Raw, earlier this year and she ended up having the best wrestling stint that she could have ever imagined. WWE had a long-going curse around the tag team titles, partially removed after the former Hot Mess picked up the titles. Despite her original partner’s injury, she carried the title with panache and made the belts relevant.

This week’s episode of WWE Raw included a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match where Kayden Carter and Katana Chance secured the biggest win of their career since their main roster call-up by defeating the former champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

WWE Raw: Judgment Day Loses One Member On December 18 Episode

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance earned the title shot in only their sixth televised traditional tag match on the main roster and got the best of the opportunity. Carter scored the pinfall win on Green after connecting with moves like the Keg Stan and the Afterparty. Green went for the I’m Prettier finisher but she ate a Codebreaker from Carter before the tandem move by the former NXT duo which led to the pinfall finish.

Wrestlemania 40: Popular Star Has High Profile Program Reserved Upon WWE Return

WWE Raw: Update on New Challengers for Women’s Tag Team Champions

Once the match was over on WWE Raw, Carter and Chance had a face-off with several competitors from the women’s tag team division in a backstage segment. Their NXT buddies Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae were happy for the pair’s win, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Tegan Nox, and Natalya were not that happy. Baszler and Stark were also going after Nox and Nattie for a contender’s match that would take place in two weeks at WWE Raw: Day 1 edition. Besides, Green and Niven would also get a rematch before any new challenger could emerge.

It was in the summer of this year that Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the women’s tag team gold. Liv had to be taken out of TV out of injuries which caused the championship change. Just a week after that win, Deville was diagnosed with an ACL injury that shelved her for almost nine months. Later Piper Niven joined Green and continued the title reign that lasted until this week’s WWE Raw.

Tagged:

Chelsea Green

Women's Tag Team Championship

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

