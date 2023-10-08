SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Possible Winner Won’t Face Roman Reigns At Wrestlemania 40?

Arindam Pal

Oct 8, 2023 at 5:47 PM

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Possible Winner Won’t Face Roman Reigns At Wrestlemania 40?

Like most of the years, Royal Rumble 2024 is expected to be the first WWE premium live event of next year that should commence the Road to Wrestlemania 40 in full gear. Reports have already affirmed that the annual event will go down next January in Florida which is home territory for the WWE.

While nothing has officially been announced around Royal Rumble 2024, WWE is expected to make plans around the winner who would go on to headline Wrestlemania 40. Latest reports claim that LA Knight who has been one of the most popular figures in the WWE for quite some time is the favorite name to win the Men’s Rumble match, next year.

LA Knight receives massive reactions on a weekly basis on Smackdown and he’s reportedly set for a big push in early 2024. As per a new report from Xero News, the internal push for the former Max Dupri should let him win the Royal Rumble 2024 match, next year. WWE’s new owner Endeavor is seemingly a big fan of Knight and wants him to be in a big match with Wrestlemania in Philadelphia.

Update On WWE Smackdown Leaving Friday Nights With A New TV Deal In 2024

LA Knight moving to Raw after Royal Rumble 2024 win?

The report also revealed possible planning around Knight after the Royal Rumble 2024 win where he could be moved to Raw just to avoid a collision with Roman Reigns. Knight is expected to challenge for the World Heavyweight title on Night One of WrestleMania 40, as per the source.

“WWE have inserted LA Knight into the Paul Heyman picture right now, so that IF he potentially does win the Royal Rumble match, in storyline, Heyman may get scared that Knight is coming to end the reign of The Tribal Chief,” Xero News informed about early plans around Royal Rumble 2024.

“Heyman would then work a trade to Raw in February to bring Jey Uso back and therefore not allow LA Knight to challenge Roman Reigns, as Jey Uso will return to SmackDown and LA Knight moving over to Raw.”

It’s safe to assume that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will feature in the final match of Wrestlemania 40 on Night Two. But the possible Royal Rumble 2024 winner will be yet to reach his caliber by next spring which makes sense as to why Knight will be kept separated from the champion.

WWE Fastlane 2023: John Cena Picks First PLE Win After Five Years

Tagged:

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Wrestlemania 40

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Smackdown

WWE Wrestlemania 40

