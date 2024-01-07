WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Update On New Title Match Featuring Logan Paul

Logan Paul is under an active contract with the WWE and he will be in action on Royal Rumble 2024 in a championship match. He secured the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and in the upcoming PLE, he will go through the first title defense of his WWE career.

There’s a tournament ongoing on the weekly episodes of WWE SmackDown to determine Logan Paul’s first challenger for the United States Championship set to secure a title shot at Royal Rumble 2024. Now, we do know who that challenger is going to be.

Kevin Owens getting a title match at Royal Rumble 2024

According to the reports of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kevin Owens was always scheduled to win this tournament and then challenge Logan Paul for the US Title at Royal Rumble 2024. The history between these two men dates back to WrestleMania 37 in 2021, where Owens hit Paul with a Stunner after winning a match against Sami Zayn. Then after winning the title, the two also had a confrontation to tease a feud on the blue brand.

In the final episode of WWE Smackdown in 2023 which was pre-recorded at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the last two semifinal matches of the ongoing tournament went down. In the first match, Santos Escobar emerged victorious over Bobby Lashley, securing his place in the finals.

Later on the night, Kevin Owens overcame Carmelo Hayes to claim the other spot in the finals despite dealing with an injured hand. It seems like he will get his time to heal up the wound before finally challenging The Maverick at Royal Rumble 2024 over the mid-card title on Smackdown. The final match of the ongoing tourney went down on the New Year’s Revolution episode of WWE Smackdown on January 5.

Speaking of this episode, WWE Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis also hosted a number-one contender’s match to face Roman Reigns. He made a match official set for New Year’s Revolution edition on January 5th: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles, with the winner earning the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024. Now all four of these will collide in a Fatal-4-Way at The Rumble.