Coming out of his Tribal Combat win on Raw, Roman Reigns is coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2025. The OTC missed the latest episode of WWE Smackdown in Portland, Oregon. But he relayed his message loudly and clearly through his Wiseman on the show, saying that he would be next seen in the Men’s Rumble match.

The January 10 episode of Smackdown kicked off with Paul Heyman, who had some big news about Royal Rumble 2025. Heyman asked Cody Rhodes to come out and told him that since Reigns won the ula fala from Solo Sikoa on Raw, his next goal was to get his championship back.

Heyman then said that Reigns has declared for the Royal Rumble 2025 as he intends on winning to earn a championship match at WrestleMania 41. As Rhodes was set to respond, Kevin Owens interrupted and complained about Rhodes not only teaming with Roman Reigns but was now making a truce with Heyman. Rhodes had enough and went after Owens through the crowd.

As the title match build for Royal Rumble 2025 continued, Heyman stood in the ring and was soon met by Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga who were out there for an ambush. As he was getting cornered, Jimmy Uso came out for the save but was pounced on by the heel duo until Rhodes returned to clear the ring.

As Cody returned to the ring to defend Heyman, he had a face-off against Fatu. Cody dodged Fatu’s clotheslines, landed some punches, and eventually sent Fatu out of the ring with a clothesline. Referees and producers had to restrain Fatu and Tonga on the outside while Cody stood tall in the ring with his music playing in the background.

At Royall Rumble 2025, Rhodes will defend his WWE title against Kevin Owens in a rematch from Saturday Night’s Main Event. In more announcements from WWE Raw, this week, the first declarations for the Men’s Rumble took place as John Cena and CM Punk declared themselves for the match.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns and 27 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match