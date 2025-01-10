John Cena’s retirement tour inside the Squared Circle will kick off through this year’s Royal Rumble 2025 WWE premium live event as he’s declared himself for the annual Men’s Rumble match, this past Monday night. He’s also hinted at winning the melee and going to Wrestlemania for a mega match in a one-last-time instance.

16-time World Champion delivered a passionate promo during WWE Raw’s Netflix debut in LA and announced his entry into the upcoming Royal Rumble 2025 match. Ever since then, the fans have been buzzing about the possibility of Cena winning the match, and now new reports are also available which state that WWE is seriously considering him as the top choice to emerge as the winner.

WrestleVotes provided an update on WWE’s current stance on Cena’s Royal Rumble 2025 prospects. According to the source, Cena’s promo session on Raw not only boosted the crowd but also reinforced his position as a favorite to win the match given the positive reactions.

It was noted that even before the promo about Royal Rumble 2025, Cena was reportedly a frontrunner to win the match but the overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans during his Raw promo only increased WWE’s confidence in him to be the winner.

“Yeah, especially after that promo, everybody in attendance gave him the reaction he was looking for, and they wanna see #17,” WrestleVotes explained John Cena’s possibility as the Royal Rumble 2025 winner. “We had heard that he was one of the leaders in the clubhouse prior to last night, and Monday night only solidified that he’s choice #1. So yeah, I’d say it looks good at this point.”

If the Cenation Leader does win the Royal Rumble 2025 match he would tie Stone Cold Steve Austin’s record for the most Royal Rumble victories: 3. Cena previously won the match in 2008 and 2013. The only other two-time Rumble match winners are Triple H, Batista, Edge, and Cody Rhodes.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk and 28 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match