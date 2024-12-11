Cody Rhodes has been ruling the roost in the WWE since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlemania XL. With the next edition of Wrestlemania approaching closer and Netflix’s Raw debut imminent, chances are less that he would drop the title, anytime soon. Scheduled for his next title defense, this weekend, it appears that he is keen on competing in at least five more matches in the WWE.

As noted by a fan on X/Twitter, Cody Rhodes is expectedly leading the list for having the most number of matches wrestled in 2024 with the number being 95. Other superstars in the list include the likes of Jey Uso, Damian Priest, and LA Knight in the next spots.

However, Cody Rhodes has other plans to keep his top spot intact by touching the 100th landmark. Responding to the post, the reigning champion mentioned in the comment section that he needs to “Gotta’ get to 100!” Given his schedule for December, he would be able to hit the 100-match mark and that should happen on an upcoming WWE Live Event taking place in Orlando, Florida, on December 28.

Below is the list of wrestlers having the most matches in WWE in 2024 which also includes the untelevised matches,

1. Cody Rhodes – 95

2. Jey Uso – 83

3. Damian Priest – 69

4. LA Knight – 68

5. JD McDonagh – 65

6. Finn Balor – 64

7. Gunther – 64

8. Dominik Mysterio – 60

9. Sami Zayn – 60

10. Solo Sikoa – 58

Cody Rhodes also topped in merchandise sales figures in WWE

It should be noted that Cody Rhodes has been a workhorse for the WWE since his comeback to the company at Wrestlemania 38 Night One in 2022. He also had the most matches in WWE in 2023 as well with the number being 113. His next match is scheduled to be this Saturday against Kevin Owens at Saturday Night’s Main Event with the undisputed title being on the line.

2024 has been another productive year for Cody Rhodes as WWE took to Twitter in November and revealed a list of the top 10 merchandise sellers for 2024, revealing the stars who mostly were successful in connecting with fans both in the ring and at the merchandise stands. Cody Rhodes topped the list with his “American Nightmare” brand being very popular among the WWE Universe.