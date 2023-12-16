WWE Smackdown: AJ Styles Returns On December 15 Episode To Turn Heel

Rumors have been running rampant about AJ Styles finally coming back on WWE Smackdown after a three-month hiatus. It was also noted that the return was about to happen at any point now and it finally went down last night. Plus, the supposed babyface star turned heel all of a sudden which left us with a shocking element.

In the main event of the December 15 episode of WWE Smackdown, Randy Orton defeated Jimmy Uso with his pendant RKO. Solo Sikoa came out to interfere, but LA Knight neutralized the scene. Roman Reigns then came out and the numbers game felt too much for Knight.

Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns Challenged For Undisputed WWE Title On Smackdown

Roman then started a brawl with Orton and Orton started getting the upper hand. But then Jimmy and Solo joined in the fray while LA also tried to make a comeback. But the numbers-game for the heel side was too strong which caused an ambush on Orton and LA.

This led to AJ Styles making his return on WWE Smackdown, all of a sudden as he jumped out of the top rope on Roman with the Phenomenal Forearm finisher. The babyface trios then cleared the ring. But then Styles suddenly turned heel by attacking Knight. Orton was stunned by the move and walked past The Bloodline to end the show.

“She Never Clicked For Me In WWE,” Ronda Rousey Blasted For Being Overrated In Pro-Wrestling

It’s not clear whether AJ Styles will be focused on Roman Reigns for taking him out, a few months ago or he will be fully focused on LA Knight for being the reason why The Bloodline took him out.

WWE Smackdown: Feuds indicated for Royal Rumble 2024

Earlier that night on WWE Smackdown, Randy Orton came out amid huge cheers and said he was coming after Roman. Orton also challenged him for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2024. In return, Roman claimed that Randy has to earn a title match against him since it isn’t 2007 anymore where he used to get title shots whenever he wanted. Orton would have to earn a title match if he wanted to compete at Royal Rumble.

By the looks of it, WWE is essentially setting up a feud between Orton and Reign at The Rumble while a fresh feud will also begin on WWE Smackdown between AJ Styles and LA Knight. Time will tell whether they will be booked in a singles contest at the upcoming PLE in January.