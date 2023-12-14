“She Never Clicked For Me In WWE,” Ronda Rousey Blasted For Being Overrated In Pro-Wrestling

Ronda Rousey was a pretty big deal when she was with the WWE as the company wanted to build her up as a major star power. In her first stint in 2018-19, the strategy clicked as people used to tune into Monday Night Raw to watch her unique skillsets inside the squared circle. Once that run ended at Wrestlemania 35, people’s hatred toward her also started to grow.

After her return to the WWE in 2022, she was instantly pushed into the Wrestlemania main event, again but this time onward fans couldn’t connect to Ronda Rousey, and her in-ring skills were also blasted. On social media, she was considered to be someone who used to put up despicable in-ring acts weekly.

The idea was recently supported by veteran booker and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. The former WCW show-runner shared his thoughts on various topics during a recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. One of the subjects discussed in the episode was Ronda Rousey and she was blamed for not possessing enough wrestling skills,

“Eh. I think she’s, I don’t want to say overrated, but I think in terms of the professional wrestling industry, she’s overrated. An obviously very accomplished mixed martial artist, very accomplished at judo. Phenomenal athlete. But she never clicked for me in WWE, despite a push from the gods. She got an amazing push, but there was something lacking with her, and she never clicked with me.”

Back in the summer of 2023, Ronda Rousey forced pro wrestling fans to think that she was leaving the sport for good after her tenure with the WWE was over. She then proved that WWE wasn’t the only company that she was interested in by appearing in a match with her MMA bestie on Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor.

Making wrestling fans curious enough, Ronda Rousey was present at the AEW/ROH television tapings held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Later that same evening, The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her in-ring debut for Ring of Honor by teaming up with her friend Marina Shafir to compete against Athena and Billie Starkz at the REVOLVER Unreal show.