En route to the Clash in Paris premium live event scheduled within two weeks, WWE Smackdown will deliver another loaded episode set for tonight. Multiple announcements on the show were already made, while two new matches have been added to the card before the show airs on the USA Network.

Alexa Bliss will be in singles competition against Piper Niven on the August 15th episode of WWE SmackDown. The match has been announced via the general manager of the show, Nick Aldis, as he took to social media to have a rundown about the upcoming episode.

The unfriendly team of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair won the women’s tag team titles on the biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam Night One at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the first weekend of August. Then, on the post-Summerslam episode of WWE Raw, the new champions defeated Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in a rematch.

In light of the win, Flair presented a set of birthday gifts to Little Miss Bliss on the August 8 episode of WWE Smackdown, Flair also defeated Chelsea Green in a singles contest last week. As of this writing, the new tag champs don’t have a team scheduled as their opponents.

WWE Raw: Heel Turn Preponed Upon Cryptic Injury Of Reigning Champion

Following his attack on Cody Rhodes on last week’s episode, Drew McIntyre will appear on the Friday, August 15 episode of WWE SmackDown to address his issues with the Undisputed WWE Champion. The segment was announced through a vignette during last night’s Monday Night Raw edition on Netflix.

WWE Smackdown GM also announced on social media that a tag team match will also take place on tonight’s episode, where The Miz & Carmelo Hayes will take on Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) in a tag team competition. The Miz asked for a bout on last Friday’s edition, which led to this matchup.

Saraya Raises Concerns Among WWE-AEW Fans About Well-Being After Cryptic Post

WWE Smackdown August 15 episode match card

The WWE SmackDown episode of August 15 takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, continuing the build-up to the international Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event. The current match card for the weekly WWE TV episode on the USA Network goes as follows,

– Drew McIntyre addresses his actions against Cody Rhodes

– DIY vs. The Street Profits

– Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven

– The Miz and Carmelo Hayes vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)