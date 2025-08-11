Saraya has admittedly been in the happiest phase in her life and career since exiting All Elite Wrestling in early 2025. Staying away from the professional wrestling circuit, she’s enjoying an outside stint through podcasting, writing, and even filming a project. Amid all of this, a cryptic post on social media raised concerns among her fanbase regarding her well-being.

This comes after Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) simply posted a heartbreak emoji on her Instagram story, and her global fans predicted that something could be wrong. While the renowned wrestler didn’t provide any context for the post, the nature of the message continued to fuel online speculation. There’s no update, as of this writing, on whether something personal or professional is troubling her.

Saraya didn’t publicly comment on the reason behind posting this emoji despite the ongoing chatter where most of the fans tried to cheer her up. However, she reacted to a fan’s post where he was being invited to a WhatsApp group by the self-proclaimed manager of the former WWE Superstar. It was clarified that such an invitation was a complete ruse.

Saraya is keen on bringing back Paige upon her projected WWE return

Having troublesome experiences in personal life in the past, Saraya keeps herself away from the steady dating scene. She’s also consciously staying away from in-ring competition to focus on her new podcast, Rulebreakers With Saraya, and other creative projects. Admitted to be keen on making a WWE return at some point, it’s not happening anytime soon.

Though she’s wrestled more recently in All Elite Wrestling under her real first name, Saraya, she is still vouching for fans’ demand of having the Paige character back in the WWE. During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, she revealed that she’d revert to her previous name if and when she ever goes back to WWE. Going by her words, it’s something that she’s very open to.

“I miss Paige so much,” Saraya said. “When I went to AEW, I didn’t want to be close to my character in WWE because of the comparisons. … I ended up being like a chicken s**t heel with AEW, which is all fun and good, but there’s a ceiling to that. Whereas Paige, I mean, she’s generational. I love her. She’s bad a**, tough as nails, just screaming all the time.”