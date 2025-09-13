Brock Lesnar appeared on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to feature in a segment with his current rival, John Cena’s devotee, R-Truth. He was thereby forced to break his strict character on television, not because of Truth’s funny antics, but because of a mishap that occurred on television.

Lesnar came out to open the September 12 episode of WWE SmackDown to a huge pop, which eventually turned into “you suck” chants as the crowd favored his rival John Cena, who was not in attendance at the show. As Lesnar was about to speak, R-Truth came out singing his theme song.

R-Truth asked the WWE SmackDown audience, “what’s up?” while Brock told him to shut up. Truth welcomed Brock back to the WWE and said he used to be scared of Brock, but not anymore. Brock hilariously said he doesn’t even know him and that he must be having a good reason to interrupt him. In response, Truth said Lesnar has been disrespecting his childhood hero, his older brother – John Cena.

WWE WrestleMania 43: Saudi Arabia Wants Huge Main Event Featuring The Rock

Brock Lesnar attacked R-Truth on WWE SmackDown

Brock said he was in search of Cena on WWE SmackDown and asked if Truth knew where Cena was. Truth said he and Cena have the same father, and he was there to stop the disrespect. Truth further claimed that Super Cena is back and he will feed on The Beast at Wrestlepalooza.

This led Brock Lesnar to respond with an F5 on R-Truth. In the process, Lesnar tore his pants, and it was caught on television. Lesnar showed off his blue underwear to the camera and shook his butt while being in the ring. As he was leaving WWE SmackDown through the ramp, he further broke character and smiled at the cameraman, saying, “F*** it Stu! I ripped my pants. Blue underwear.”

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 PLE Date And Location Announced In Saudi Arabia

Over on WWE SmackDown, there was also a vignette, showcasing John Cena and Brock Lesnar’s early years in WWE until 2004. Footage of Cena and Lesnar training with each other in OVW in 2000 was shown, with Part 2 scheduled to air on next week’s blue brand show. Cena vs. Lesnar has already been booked for the main event of Wrestlepalooza next weekend.