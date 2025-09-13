Months ago, the Royal Rumble 2026 WWE premium live event was announced from Saudi Arabia, with specific whereabouts still being unavailable. On the occasion of WrestleMania 43 announcement in the same country, last night, via a press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, those additional details have now been revealed.

As noted on Friday during the media session for WrestleMania 43, Royal Rumble 2026 was confirmed to take place on Saturday, January 31, in Riyadh, the same city that would host the Show of Shows a year later. A start time for the 2026 PLE was not revealed, but it is assumed that it will have an early start time for United States fans, given that WWE runs live shows in the country’s time zone.

Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia was confirmed, earlier this year

It was back in January 2025 that the first chatters were heard regarding WWE taking Royal Rumble 2026 to Saudi Arabia, with reports claiming that the deal was done, which led to an official announcement in May 2024 sans the date and location. Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alsheikh’s also commented on hosting large-scale WWE shows like WrestleMania or The Rumble in the future.

As such, Royal Rumble 2026 will be the first-ever Rumble to be held outside North America and the first one outside the United States since the inaugural one in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in 1988.

The WWE – Saudi Arabia relationship began in 2018 with two annual events, except 2020 and 2021 (one each), amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Royal Rumble 2026 will be added to the already conducted PLE-sprees in the country, Greatest Royal Rumble, Crown Jewel, King & Queen of the Ring, PLEs like Elimination Chamber (2022), Night of Champions (2023 & 2025), and the upcoming WrestleMania 43 (2027).

Upcoming WWE premium live event schedule at a glance

– Saturday, September 20: Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, October 11: Crown Jewel 2025 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

– Saturday, November 29: Survivor Series 2025 at Petco Park in San Diego, California

– Saturday, January 31: Royal Rumble 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: Summerslam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota