A treat was waiting for the Toronto, Canadian fans on last night’s WWE Smackdown in the form of their hometown favorite, Trish Stratus. Celebrating her 25th anniversary in professional wrestling, she was able to fend off the two current rivals alongside her current ally. Plus, this segment also set up a sudden champion vs. champion match on the show.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was out to kick things off on the February 28 episode of Smackdown that went down from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Letting her pleasure know for this comeback stint, she doubted if she’s gone back to the early days of her pro-wrestling career as Lilian Garcia is introducing her to the ring, The Rock is back.

Plus, Trish herself is booked in a wrestling match set for tonight at the same venue. It was informed during the segment that kids would be watching her wrestle LIVE for the first time, and they were also seated at ringside on WWE Smackdown. Trish then also introduced her tag team partner, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton who came out in a big pop from the audience.

Trish Stratus Reflects On “25 Years Since I Debuted” In The WWE

WWE Smackdown: Tiffany Stratton defeats Chelsea Green via DQ

Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and Piper Green interrupted the segment as Chelsea proceeded to call Tiffany a loser. Green, a proud Canadian, wasn’t too thrilled about being left off tonight’s Elimination Chamber card. The first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion demanded to resolve the issue which led WWE Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis to fix things via a champion vs. champion match.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defeated WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green via DQ in this match after Nia Jax & Candice LeRae attacked Stratton. Nia & Candice tried to prevail on WWE Smackdown, after the match with vicious attacks like two previous weeks but Trish and Tiffany backfired, this time, and sent them packing from the ring.

It was on the February 14 episode of Smackdown that Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Nia Jax via DQ to retain the WWE Women’s Championship, after Candice LeRae interfered and attacked Stratton. As the heel duo continued attacking Stratton, Trish Stratus came out to make the save, boking herself in the Elimination Chamber tag team match with Stratton against Nia and Candice.