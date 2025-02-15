With Elimination Chamber 2025 WWE premium live event emanating from her hometown of Toronto, Trish Stratus will be returning to action on the show as announced on this week’s Smackdown. She was a surprise attendee of the show to get involved in a segment to set up the tag match, teaming with the reigning WWE women’s champion.

On the February 14 episode of Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Nia Jax via DQ to retain the WWE Women’s Championship, after Candice LeRae interfered and attacked Stratton. The attack caused Stratton’s second title defense before Elimination Chamber 2025 to end without offering a proper outcome. The two-heel duo then unleashed a further attack on Stratton.

LeRae handed a chair to Jax for a move on it from the top rope, only to see Stratus get involved to start the build for a tag team match at Elimination Chamber 2025. With Jax and LeRae dominating the scene, Stratus was also taken out, herself. Charlotte Flair then emerged to the scene and confirmed that she would be challenging Stratton for the WWE women’s title at WrestleMania 41 via her 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match win.

Stratus and Stratton then appeared in a backstage segment and they ended up agreeing to team up together in Toronto against Jax and Lerae at Elimination Chamber 2025. Earlier on Smackdown, Stratus was interviewed in the crowd and said she would be at the March PLE in her hometown.

Stratus coming back to action in Toronto comes after a cameo in the women’s Royal Rumble in January in her first match since losing to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match at Payback in September 2023 in light of her ongoing 25th anniversary in the WWE. Elimination Chamber 2025 will mark her first tag team match since losing the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Lynch, filling for the other half of the champions, Lita. This coming match will also be her first match in Toronto since losing to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event takes place at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which is the first WWE Network Specials outside the United States territory this year. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. TBD

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a women’s title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. TBD

– Tag Team Match: WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae