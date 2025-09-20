It was another comfortable outing for the reigning women’s tag team champions on WWE SmackDown as they put their titles on the line last night. Ahead of the Wrestlepalooza premium live event, the tag champs went through yet another successful defense against their current rivals, Secret Hervice.

In the opening contest of the September 19 episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Secret Hervice – Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Originally, Piper Niven was supposed to team up with Fyre in this match, but she’s out of action with an injury.

Flair and Bliss mostly dominated the match on WWE SmackDown, working together, isolating Green and then Fyre. However, Bliss suffered a similar consequence in the ring and struggled to get past Green and Fyre.

Fyre almost had the win on WWE SmackDown, upon delivering a senton from the top rope, but Bliss kicked out and eventually got herself involved in the finish. Upon getting the hot tag, Flair ran through her two opponents, and she also joined Bliss to deliver stereo Natural Selections on Fyre to secure the pinfall for the title retention.

WWE SmackDown: Women’s Tag champs go through third title defense

Back at Summerslam 2025, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair defeated Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Bliss was the one to have pinned Perez for the pinfall on behalf of her team. On the post-Summerslam episode of WWE Raw, Bliss & Flair again defeated Perez & Rodriguez of The Judgment Day in a rematch in their first title defense.

It was afterward that Secret Service member Niven and Fyre, led by Green, were constantly looking to step up as the new challengers for the tag titles on WWE SmackDown. With Green herself a former champion alongside Niven, she was hoping to reclaim the gold. However, she failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

It was the third overall successful title defense for Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown as they also defeated The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) to retain the titles on this Tuesday’s NXT Homecoming 2025 episode at the Full Sail Arena.