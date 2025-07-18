For the very first time since appearing in Saudi Arabia last month, John Cena will be on WWE Smackdown on tonight’s episode. While the appearance was confirmed last week, he and Cody Rhodes have now been announced in a new segment to make their title match official for Summerslam tonight.

Following the announcement that John Cena and Cody Rhodes would both be under one roof on WWE SmackDown this week, it has now been revealed that the two will participate in a contract signing on the episode. In about two weeks from now, the two are set to headline SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and that match will now be declared on paper.

The 2025 edition is going to be the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, and also the last time that Cena will be seen competing in a match at SummerSlam ahead of his retirement from the ring in December 2025. SummerSlam will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, and this Cena-Rhodes bout might be declared the main event on WWE SmackDown, as well.

Spoiler On John Cena’s Final Opponent For WWE Retirement Match In Late 2025

In the main event of Night of Champions 2025, John Cena (c) defeated CM Punk to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. This marked their 15th televised match against each other, culminating in their illustrious feud in WWE, with the score being 7-6 in the champion’s favor. On that same night, Rhodes pulled off the King of the Ring win, and he later announced on WWE Smackdown that he would be going after Cena’s title.

Cena vs. Rhodes will be a rematch in the WWE from WrestleMania 41 in April, where the heel Cena defeated Rhodes to begin his 17th World title reign. Rhodes later won the King of the Ring tournament to earn a shot at reclaiming the belt.

WWE Smackdown July 18 episode match card

WWE Smackdown July 18 episode will continue to build toward the upcoming Summerslam premium live event from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, and it only has one segment confirmed for the night,

– Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes to appear in the ring for contract signing for their match at Summerslam