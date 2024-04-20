A special episode of WWE Smackdown will take place, next week where the 2024 Draft commences to shake things up on the roster. But that’s not the only scheduled hype-up for the show as WWE has now confirmed a massive contract signing to further confirm a first-ever match for the Backlash premium live event.

As confirmed, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will meet for the first time in the ring to feature in a contract signing segment on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Rhodes is defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Styles at Backlash in Lyon, France on Saturday, May 4 in what will be Rhodes’ first defense of the title.

On the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, AJ Styles defeated LA Knight to become the number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. In a highly competitive matchup, LA dodged a Phenomenal Forearm and hit a powerslam to capitalize. But he ultimately missed the Blunt Force Trauma finisher. Styles got the upper hand by poking Knight in the eye and then connecting with the Phenomenal Forearm for the pinfall win.

Once the match was over, Rhodes was quick to address his first opponent for the title in a promo on WWE Smackdown with the following words,

“Back home, AJ Styles has emerged as the number one contender for the Undisputed Championship. Two Georgia boys duking it out in the heart of France, for the first time ever at that. AJ Styles has an unprecedented reputation in the wrestling game. He is the modern Excellence of Execution. AJ Styles rarely misses. Well, I don’t miss either. Lyon, France — Backlash, I look forward to it.”

Cody Rhodes became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40 night two. He was supposed to appear on WWE Smackdown, this week but that happened via the pre-taped video segment on the blue brand. Next week, he will physically be appearing on the show.

WWE Smackdown April 26 episode match card

WWE Smackdown April 26 episode will also mark the Night One Draft 2024 edition. For the time being, the card for the show stands as follows,

– Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles contract signing set for Backlash 2024 over their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

– The 2024 WWE Draft begins