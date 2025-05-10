The ongoing rivalry between John Cena and Randy Orton heated up on WWE Smackdown via their final confrontation before their final match set for tonight at WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event. The result was the same like the past couple of occasion as Orton stood tall by putting down his arch rival with an RKO to the massive cheers of the audience.

In the main event segment of the May 9 episode of WWE Smackdown, John Cena addressed Randy Orton ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match at Backlash. During his special ring introduction, a fan threw a bottle at Cena which led him to stop the intro. He threw the bottle out of the ring before the intro proceeded, again.

A fan threw a bottle at John Cena on tonight's SmackDownpic.twitter.com/ZiaChX0OnG — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) May 10, 2025

In his heel promo on WWE Smackdown, John Cena said that he will face Orton for the last time at Backlash, and fans’ childhood will die again when he defeats Randy and retains the Title. Cena said Randy only has a job in WWE because of his family ties. While Randy is a lazy boy, he is the Greatest of All Time.

As for Randy, he is the Greatest of All Time at doing the bare minimum. Cena also said Randy will leave Backlash like his 2006 drug test – a failure.

WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton again outsmarts John Cena with an RKO

A man with a black mask went for an RKO on Cena, but he countered and took him out with an Attitude Adjustment. While the thought was that Cena outsmarted Orton, the real one came out on WWE Smackdown, again sneaking from behind and taking out Cena with an RKO. Orton then posed with the WWE Championship to end the show.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has proclaimed himself “The Last Real Champion,” and he’s admittedly in on a mission to “ruin wrestling” ahead of his next stop at WWE Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri. Cena will take on career-long rival Randy Orton in the latter’s hometown for the last-time-ever after the pair squared off in a war of words on WWE SmackDown.

Cena won the WWE Title by defeating Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41 while Orton defeated Joe Hendry on that night in an Open Challenge before getting involved in this WWE Championship feud.