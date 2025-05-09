One of the iconic annual events following Wrestlemania season is almost here in the form of WWE Backlash 2025. The premium live event will witness some of the top WWE Superstars in action, namely Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Becky Lynch and more in action, tomorrow night.

The announced match card suggests that WWE Backlash 2025 will be a night to be remembered for a long time, and it can be seen, live in India, upon OTT subscription. The latest upcoming WWE PLE will be live-streaming on Netflix will be livestreamed in India on Netflix from 4:30 AM onward on May 11. Viewers need to subscribe to the monthly subscription costs between Rs 149 and Rs 649 to catch the action, live. The subscription also allows he viewers to catch the weekly Monday Night Raw action on Netflix.

It should be noted that in the United States, WWE Backlash 2025 will be streaming on Peacock but everywhere else in the world, Netflix will be broadcasting the premium live event with the start times given as follows, depending on the time zones – Eastern 7 PM; Pacific 4 PM; Central 6 PM; U.K. & Ireland 12 AM on May 11 & Canada 7 PM.

WWE Backlash 2025: Ex-World Champion Banged Up Heading Into May PLE

In the main event of WWE Backlash 2025, John Cena and Randy Orton will collide for “one last time” with the Undisputed WWE Championship hanging in the balance. Cena has been proclaiming himself to be the “last real” WWE Champion after beating Cody Rhodes for the undisputed title at WrestleMania 41. Orton stepped up to him and downed him with multiple RKOs out of nowhere on the RAW & Smackdown after WrestleMania to set up the match.

In a major attraction, Pat McAfee will return to in-ring action for the first time since Royal Rumble 2024 when he takes on former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Elsewhere, at WWE Backlash 2025, Becky Lynch will compete in a singles contest for the first time since her Wrestlemania return as she challenges Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Championship.

WWE Backlash 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, this Saturday night, streaming live at 5 PM Eastern time, with the main card kicking off at 7 PM ET. The currently announced match card for the annual event goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– United States Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

– Pat McAfee vs. Gunther