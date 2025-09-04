Ever since the Clash in Paris 2025 was over, rumors have been circulating on the internet about the imminent WWE return of AJ Lee. While nothing has been confirmed by WWE yet, some reliable outlets have revealed the impending return. One of WWE’s social media accounts has now inadvertently disclosed the information in public.

In a now-deleted post, the WWEShop account replied to a fan asking about purchasing merchandise for AJ Lee ahead of Friday’s WWE SmackDown. The info relayed via the account stated that they intended to have items available about the mentioned talent for purchase by WWE Wrestlepalooza, later this month, on the occasion of her return.

“With AJ Lee’s return to the ring, we are looking to have some [fire] gear hopefully in time for Wrestlepalooza,” the account wrote in response to the fan. “Be sure you’re signed up for emails and get the latest updates on new live inventory. Happy shopping!”

WWE Shop’s response to an AJ Lee merch inquiry. pic.twitter.com/4TfVae3WGJ — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) September 3, 2025

AJ Lee is reportedly set for a wrestling match at Wrestlepalooza

While the above social media tidbit affirms AJ Lee showing up on WWE programming after a gap of more than ten years, it also seems that the account’s replies were automated, as most of the other posts influence the users to throw DM onto the account irrespective of what their query might be. However, the reply mentioned Wrestlepalooza and the returning superstar, which caught the fans by surprise.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline reported that WWE was planning AJ Lee’s return match for Wrestlepalooza. Hence, the imminent return was heavily implied by Punk on Raw when he asked General Manager Adam Pearce where WWE SmackDown is on Friday. The latest upcoming blue brand episode will coincidentally emanate from Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois, where he and his wife reside.

Playing the role of a wrestler on the show Heels, AJ Lee hasn’t publicly wrestled since leaving WWE in 2015. On the flip side, her husband, CM Punk, made his return to the world of pro wrestling in 2021 by entering All Elite Wrestling, and then, he re-joined WWE in 2023. Now the duo is being heavily rumored to team up at Wrestlepalooza against another real-life couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.