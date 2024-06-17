Cody Rhodes has been the Undisputed WWE Champion since defeating Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania XL. Following that match the former champion headed into a hiatus and cemented his successor’s status as the new poster boy of the WWE who’s not probably dropping the title until the next big date and match.

Most recently, Cody Rhodes defeated AJ Styles and Clash at the Castle premium live event in the United Kingdom against AJ Styles in an I Quit Match, an outcome that many had previously foreseen. Reports previously claimed that the reigning champion isn’t going to lose his belt until and unless someone bigger like Roman Reigns or The Rock returns to WWE television and that could be the bottom line for the WWE creative.

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa WWE feud on the horizon

For the time being, Cody Rhodes is gearing up for a big match to continue his feud with The Bloodline. According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the next feud for the champion is expected to be against Solo Sikoa, who is acting to be the current “Head of the Table” of The Bloodline,

“The next ‘big destination’ match right now for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears to be Solo Sikoa.”

The destination match could be a singles encounter between the two for the WWE Championship. But for now, things could progress on Smackdown in a multi-person scenario after the recent incidents. Sikoa defeated Kevin Owens on the pre-Clash at the Castle episode of SmackDown, after Paul Heyman provided distraction.

But then The Bloodline attacked Owens after the match which led Randy Orton to come out and make the save. The storyline progressed even at Clash at the Castle following the opening match where Cody Rhodes (c) defeated AJ Styles to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in an I Quit match.

Cody Rhodes sought revenge against Styles for all his misdeeds by making him say I Quit to win the bout but he also received a glimpse of what’s in store for him in the future. As he celebrated his victory and made his way up the entrance ramp after securing the win at Clash at the Castle, he was confronted by Solo Sikoa. Suddenly, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa of the new version of the Bloodline jumped on him from behind to begin a quick three-on-one assault.

Eventually, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens appeared at the scene and rescued the WWE Champion from the beating. That being said, Owens, Rhodes, and Orton will be the trifecta of babyface star powers against the three Bloodline heels.