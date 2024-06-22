The CM Punk-Drew McIntyre saga continued to unfold on WWE SmackDown with the latter making an unprecedented appearance to seek his payback on Punk. This came after Punk cost him a world title match win opportunity at Clash at the Castle, last weekend.

WWE Smackdown emanated from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois, this week and the hometown hero welcomed the audience to kick things off amid thunderous reactions from the fans. He was set for a promo session solely focused on Drew McIntyre before getting interrupted by Paul Heyman who was out to send him a warning.

WWE Smackdown: CM Punk berated The Bloodline in the opening segment

Heyman said despite being The Wiseman to “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, CM Punk still remains his best friend. Heyman said he wanted to talk about something as fans started a loud “We Want Roman” chant. Heyman stated that Solo Sikoa is the new Head of the Table on WWE Smackdown and that he’s coming with the new version of The Bloodline to take him out.

Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa then came out and Solo gave Punk two options to be on WWE SmackDown: Pay respect to him and The Bloodline or they’ll make sure that he never gets cleared to wrestle ever again. In response, Punk mentioned Tongas to be fake a** Usos and Solo a cosplay Tribal Chief. The Bloodline were about to attack Punk, but WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made them retreat with a baseball bat.

A few segments later, CM Punk was found backstage on WWE Smackdown in a busted-open state courtesy of an attack by Drew McIntyre who further carried Punk on his shoulders onto the stage. Punk was further dropped on the floor in an unconscious state.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis then came out to stop McIntyre alongside other officials. Aldis pushed McIntyre away and McIntyre then pushed Aldis back. Punk was ultimately put on a stretcher to be taken to a hospital.

As an aftermath of Punk costing him the WWE World Heavyweight Title match at Clash at the Castle by appearing as the guest referee, McIntyre appeared on this week’s Raw and admittedly “quit” the WWE in an angle. The continuation of the storyline on WWE Smackdown still hints at a Punk-McIntyre matchup at Summerslam in August.