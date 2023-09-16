SportzWiki Logo
WWE Smackdown: John Cena Aligns With AJ Styles On September 15 Episode

Arindam Pal

Sep 16, 2023 at 11:15 AM

WWE Smackdown: John Cena Aligns With AJ Styles On September 15 Episode

John Cena is back on WWE Smackdown after a week’s miss due to Superstar Spectacle 2023 in India and it appears that he will be up against The Bloodline for the time being. Feuding against the top heels of the blue brand, he also got an unprecedented ally by himself.

In the main event segment of WWE Smackdown September 15 episode, John Cena appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect talk show. Waller blasted his guest for not wanting to be a full-time wrestler anymore. Jimmy Uso then came out and stated that nobody was interested in seeing the 16-time world champion but rather him.

Solo Sikoa then came out and had a face-off with him. Solo grabbed Jimmy and went for the Samoan Spike, but he quickly changed his mind and rather superkicked John Cena. Solo and Jimmy began beating up the former franchise player of the WWE, which led to AJ Styles making the save. WWE SmackDown went off the air with the top babyfaces sending Solo and Jimmy out of the ring.

WWE Smackdown: The Rock’s Return Causes Massive Changes To September 15 Episode

WWE Smackdown: John Cena to help AJ Styles in his feud with Bloodline

Heading into WWE Smackdown, the expectation was that John Cena would be getting involved in a feud with Grayson Waller upon return. But now, it is expected that a Tag Team Match will be made official for WWE Fastlane, where the Hollywood star will team up with AJ Styles to compete against the two Bloodline members.

While nothing is confirmed, AJ Styles is being heavily rumored to become Roman Reigns’ next opponent due to his involvement in an angle with The Bloodline. According to the Twitter account Boozer666, which often reveals behind-the-scenes WWE news, states that there are plans for John Cena to help AJ Styles in his feud against The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown.

Two weeks ago on the September 2 episode of WWE Smackdown, Jimmy Uso attacked Styles with a superkick followed by the Uso Splash off the top ropes. The shocker happened in the final segment of the show which further hinted that Jimmy was willing to have a possible reunion with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. This was also the first time it was hinted that AJ is gearing up to be the next challenger for WWE’s Tribal Chief.

WWE Smackdown: The Rock Makes Deafening Return On September 15 Episode

AJ Styles

John Cena

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Smackdown

