John Cena and his longtime devotee, R-Truth will be able to run it back on the June 20 WWE SmackDown episode. After coming up short at the recently bygone Saturday Night’s Main Event edition, the revamped Ron “R-Truth” Killings will get his hands on his childhood hero, in a week after what’s transpired on this week’s blue brand episode.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena kicked off the latest episode of WWE SmackDown from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, and said that wrestling’s Mount Rushmore only features John Cena. He further said of mapping out everything that has happened to him, this year. With Punk being his next title match challenger, he wanted Punk to back him into a corner and let him admit that he’s a hypocrite by going to Saudi Arabia.

Cena’s appearance was then interrupted by Cody Rhodes, returning Randy Orton and LA Knight, with Rhodes reminding Cena that he pinned him at Money in the Bank. Cena opted to leave the ring only to be downed by R-Truth on the ramp. This led the security team to run out to separate them. After this, Cena was seen arguing with WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, backstage.

Later that night on WWE Smackdown, Cena headed back to the ring and called out R-Truth, only for CM Punk to come out. Punk pointed out how Cena is trying to follow in his footsteps, like already left the company with the WWE Title in 2011. This was when Ron Killings attacked Cena again and applied the STF, leading the security to separate them again.

In a backstage segment, Killings wanted a rematch with Cena, and it was quickly granted by the GM for next week’s WWE Smackdown. Apart from this headliner match of the night, the annual King & Queen of the Ring tournament matches will also go down on the show.

WWE Smackdown June 20 episode match card

WWE Smackdown June 20 episode takes place at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with the currently confirmed match card given as below,

– Non-title Match: John Cena vs. R-Truth

– King of the Ring semifinals: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn

– Queen of the Ring semifinals: Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka/Stephanie Vaquer/Raquel Rodriguez/Ivy Nile winner