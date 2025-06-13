Michelle McCool has been a WWE-lifer alongside her husband, The Undertaker, and both of them are often called back to the company on special occasions. The two can also be helmed as the two bonafide WWE Hall of Famers who appear to be special attractions for the fans. That being said, the two will now be co-hosting a podcast.

The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast has just returned, last night, with a new co-host, and she’s none other than his wife, Michelle McCool. Before the WWE Hall of Famer joined the show, it was previously co-hosted by Undertaker’s friend Matthew Lyda of clothing company Nine Line Apparel. This is the first time that a WWE couple will be hosting such a show.

The rebranded podcast featuring Michelle McCool now comes under the WWE banner, with the latest episode premiering on the company’s official YouTube channel. Initially, the Six Feet Under podcast was launched in 2023 as an outside project with Undertaker going by his real name (Mark Calaway), indicating more involvement in his Patreon page.

WWE and Fanatics recently announced a joint venture via which several podcast shows will be airing, including names like Cody Rhodes, Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, and Michelle McCool hosting shows. Additionally, the Raw Recap podcast with Sam Roberts & Megan Morant serving as the hosts will continue to air after Monday Night Raw goes off air on Netflix, each week.

John Cena Retirement Tour: Update On Remaining 2025 Dates For WWE Legend

Michelle McCool has a list of guests to be interviewed on her podcast

Appearing for the first time on the Six Feet Under podcast, Michelle McCool stated that she wants to interview members of the WWE roster and other celebrities in future episodes. She specifically named NFL star George Kittle, musicians Travis Scott, Jelly Roll, and Snoop Dogg as some of the guests she would like to call for future conversations.

Before joining the podcast, Michelle McCool joined the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2025, this April. She and Undertaker were thereafter announced to be coaches on WWE LFG season two, which premieres on A&E at 10 PM Eastern time on Sunday, June 22. McCool, a former four-time Women’s/Divas Champion, also wanted to return to in-ring competition, but there’s no update on whether WWE is interested in utilizing her for the all-women event, Evolution.