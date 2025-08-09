Bringing all the fallout from the past weekend’s Summerslam premium live event, this week’s WWE Smackdown emanated from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It had top names in attendance, including the likes of John Cena, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, R-Truth, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & more. For Cena, this night was more special given that he was attending a live WWE show in Montreal.

That being said, John Cena kicked off the August 8 episode of WWE SmackDown and said WWE was afraid of coming to Montreal for a long time because they thought the fans would hijack the show. But the real John Cena has never been afraid of that because he is just fond of the audience in the show.

Cena mentioned that he only has 11 appearances left after WWE Smackdown and he’s afraid of that. He’s afraid of letting the fans down, and that the fans are going to forget about him now that WWE will move on without his presence after December. Cena then came down to Brock Lesnar, who attacked him at Summerslam. Although he’s admittedly afraid of Lesnar, he won’t back down from a fight.

WWE Smackdown: John Cena gave a message to Brock Lesnar on August 8 episode

Rather, Brock Lesnar has just gotten himself into a John Cena problem. Cena told Lesnar that if Lesnar wants some, he should come and get some. He then also issued an open challenge to anyone on the WWE Smackdown roster with the will of wrestling in Montreal when Logan Paul’s music hit the arena, and out he came.

Upon teasing a match with Cena at Clash in Paris, his Summerslam tag team partner, Drew McIntyre, attacked Cena in the ring, which led Cody Rhodes to come out to make the save. This led to the eventual setup of the headliner bout of the night.

In the main event of WWE Smackdown, John Cena & WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre via DQ after Logan hit Cena with a Low Blow in what marked Cena’s last match in front of the Montreal fans. McIntyre had the last laugh as he hit Rhodes with a Claymore Kick through the front of the commentary desk.