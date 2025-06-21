Winning the 2025 women’s Money in the Bank contract, Naomi tried to cash it in on two consecutive episodes of WWE Smackdown. On both occasions, her attempts were cut short by the former champion, Nia Jax. Plus, the latter has now booked herself in a championship rematch under a stipulated environment.

On the June 20 episode of WWE Smackdown, Nia Jax came out to the ring during the second hour and started trash-talking about Tiffany Stratton. Responding to her frenemy, the Women’s World Champion came out to the ramp and the duo engaged in a verbal exchange.

It was then that Stratton also announced that she would face Nia Jax next week on WWE SmackDown, which takes place in Saudi Arabia. She added that this match will also be contested as a Last Woman Standing bout. Jax eventually pounced on Stratton and beat her down in the ring, afterward, causing a perfect scenario for a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt for Naomi.

Miss Money in the Bank was thus dragged to the ring, and she was quick to make up her mind about cashing in on Stratton, right there on WWE Smackdown. However, Jax stepped in and pulled Naomi out of the ring. This led the two heels to get into a war of words. Stratton was back on her feet, and she dropkick-ed Naomi into Jax to end the segment.

Stratton won the women’s title on the first 2025 episode of WWE Smackdown by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax. In a changed scenario, she’s now being hunted down by the current MITB contract holder. Time will tell if we witness a successful cash-in occurs next week in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Smackdown June 20 episode match card

For the very first time, WWE Smackdown will be airing, live from Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 27, from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The loaded lineup announced for the USA Network show goes as follows,

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match

– WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defend against The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis)

– WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega defends against Giulia