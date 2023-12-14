sportzwiki logo
All

WWE

Roman Reigns Scheduled To Miss Yet Another International 2024 WWE PLE

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM

Roman Reigns Scheduled To Miss Yet Another International 2024 WWE PLE

Roman Reigns has been in a privileged position on the WWE roster where he gets to pick the dates for in-ring performance throughout a calendar year. The tradition of seeing him in temporary matches has started from last year onwards while this year, it reached the peak as he competed in just 11 matches only. The part-time trend for WWE’s top attraction will continue through next year as indicated by recent WWE advertisements.

Roman Reigns missing Bash in Berlin in Germany

A few weeks ago, WWE announced the following about the first-ever WWE premium live event from Germany with the following statement,

“Bash in Berlin, the first-ever major WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Germany, will emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, August 31, 2024.”

Currently, the official poster of the PLE is out and it shows that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns isn’t being advertised for this PLE. In the past, these advertisements have rightly hinted at the top champion missing some big PLEs and this one could be yet another instance.

WWE NXT: CM Punk In Line To Pick Up A Leadership Role For Young Talents

Roman Reigns is expected to return for Royal Rumble 2024

For the time being, Roman Reigns is booked to perform at Royal Rumble 2024 in early January which should witness his next championship defense. Interestingly, he has pulled off WWE programming and the storylines for Survivor Series 2023, this year. If reports are any indications then he isn’t being advertised for Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia which will be the second PLE of next year.

Trish Stratus Still Hopes To Become An Eight-Time Champ In The WWE

In the main event of Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the match, Solo Sikoa appeared on the stage alongside Jimmy Uso to provide leverage on Roman. LA paid attention to Jimmy as the champion took advantage and hit a Spear on him through the barricade. Finally, LA was pinned after he met with a second spear.

Just before the PLE, Roman Reigns returned to action in the season premiere of Smackdown in early October. The expectation was that he was scheduled to compete in the two premium live events set for November, Crown Jewel 2023 and then Survivor Series WarGames. But ultimately, he stopped making appearances on Smackdown following Crown Jewel.

Tagged:

Roman Reigns

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

