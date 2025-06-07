This week’s WWE Smackdown marked the final televised episode before the annual Money in the Bank premium live event, with the last builds offered on the show. Expectedly, all the participants of the men’s and women’s division ladder match set for this weekend’s PLE were there on the show to make one final statement before heading into the opportunistic bout.

Giulia was one of them who participated in a tag team match on WWE Smackdown alongside her opponents. But before that match, she also expressed her intention to come after the women’s United States Championship, keeping her heel persona intact.

The June 6 episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California, where WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega faced and defeated Piper Niven in a non-title match.

This bout was dubbed as a Bakersfield Brawl on the show, offering a No-Disqualification atmosphere, allowing Niven’s allies, Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre, to come out to interfere in favor of Vega in the match. Surprisingly, the heel Giulia came out, acting as a babyface as she took out Green and Fyre from the equation.

WWE Smackdown: Giulia launches surprise attack on women’s US Champion

It was a 3-on-1 encounter on WWE Smackdown from the get-go as Niven cut off Vega from a top rope move. Vega fought back and landed a Super Code Red from the top, but Fyre pulled Vega off the ring, ruining the chances of a pinfall win. Green then beat down Vega as Niven yelled for Fyre to get a table in the ring.

Niven slammed Vega on the floor as Fyre and Green set up the table inside the ring. With Vega on the table, Niven went to the second rope, when Giulia appeared on WWE Smackdown and attacked Green and Fyre. Giulia also hit Niven with the kendo stick, as Vega was able to hit a powerbomb to Niven through the table, and it was enough to get Vega the win.

After the match was over, Giulia entered the ring as Zelina Vega lifted her women’s United States title high. The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion’s evil intentions then came to light as she put away Vega with a Northern Suplex bomb into the mat. This WWE Smackdown went off the air with Giulia posing with the title, seemingly positioning herself for a title bout against Vega.