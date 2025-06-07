For the second straight year, WWE is bringing back the King and Queen of the Ring tournament, and the details were confirmed on last night’s episode of Smackdown took place at the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California. In the process, two of the matches for the Night of Champions 2025 premium live event, set for later this month, were also revealed.

In a major announcement made on Friday’s SmackDown, the Raw & Smackdown general managers, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis confirmed that the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are returning this year, with the finals set for the Night of Champions premium live event event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 28.

While the exact King and Queen of the Ring bracket for the 2025 edition is yet to be revealed, it was affirmed that the bracket’s respective winners would be given a world title match opportunity at WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam event set for early August. However, later, it was noted that Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill would participate in the tournament.

Fatal-4-Way King and Queen of the Ring qualifiers set for Raw-Smackdown

The first round of both the men’s and women’s King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will see a total of sixteen participants clash in four brand-specific fatal-4-way matches: two from Raw and two from the Smackdown brand with the winners of those initial matches representing their brands in tournament semifinals, with the finale concluding at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

The winners of those final matches will then move forward to compete at Summerslam, to be hosted at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium from August 2 to August 3, in title bouts. The first set of fatal-4-way qualifiers for the 2025 WWE King and Queen of the Ring are expected to take off on the upcoming June 9 and June 13 episodes of Raw and Smackdown, respectively.

Last year, the WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE took place on May 25 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. It was for the first time that WWE was holding the classic tournament outside of the United States, featuring both the men’s and women’s finals. Gunther defeated Randy Orton to win the King of the Ring crown, while Nia Jax overcame Lyra Valkyria to capture the Queen of the Ring victory, thus grabbing title match opportunities at the 2024 Summerslam edition.