Bringing all the fallout from the past weekend’s Summerslam premium live event, this week’s WWE Smackdown emanated from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It had top names in attendance, including the likes of John Cena, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, R-Truth, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & more.

Interestingly, in the opening segment of WWE Smackdown, the two Summerslam opponents, Cody Rhodes and John Cena, got themselves on the same page to compete in the main event of the show in a tag team match. While the Montreal crowd was treated to the perhaps only time where Cena and Rhodes were seen in a tag team, it also marked the commencement of a fresh feud over the WWE Championship.

With WWE returning to the United Kingdom, one of the top star powers from the that territory, Drew McIntyre is possibly returning to the championship picture after targeting Cody Rhodes following the main event of WWE Smackdown where the team of Cena & WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre via DQ after Logan hit Cena with a Low Blow.

WWE Smackdown: Drew McIntyre stood tall over Cody Rhodes

After Logan got himself disqualified, he followed Cena up the ramp to beat him down, and they disappeared fighting in the backstage area. Rhodes then fought off McIntyre in the final minutes of WWE Smackdown on the USA Network by sending him into the ring post and off the stairs. Rhodes cleared the commentary desk, but McIntyre hit him on the skull with the title.

As The American Nightmare was recovering from the shot, The Scottish Psychopath then hit a Claymore Kick on Rhodes, sending him through the front of the desk. McIntyre was further heard threatening Rhodes as WWE Smackdown went off the air. This segment clearly indicates that McIntyre could emerge as the latest challenger for Cena over the WWE Title.

In the main event of WWE Summerslam 2025, King of the Ring Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena (c) in a Street Fight to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Following what’s transpired on WWE Smackdown, the expectation is that McIntyre would challenge Rhodes for the title at Clash in Paris, but there’s no official update on WWE’s part.