The latest episode of WWE Smackdown continued builds for the upcoming premium live event, Backlash set for next week. The reigning WWE Women’s Champion was certainly in the mix hinting at her possible next title defense at the PLE and it could comprise of multiple opponents given how a number of female talents are gunning for the title.

After confronting the champion Tiffany Stratton, last week on WWE Smackdown, Jade Cargill met her in a backstage segment to inform her that she will face Nia Jax in a Number-One Contender’s Match for the WWE Women’s Championship on next week’s episode with the possibility being high that she might end up facing Stratton at Backlash.

Then, in the main event of the May 2 episode of WWE Smackdown, Jade Cargill & WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defeated Nia Jax & Naomi. Although the two babyfaces won the bout, it was a heel to stand tall in the end.

WWE Smackdown: Naomi stood tall after May 2 main event match

The finishing moment of this match saw Naomi reinserting herself in the match as she and Tiffany brawled in a corner. Jax squashed Tiffanny and Naomi and pushed them both out of the ring. Jax then hit a splash on Cargill and set her up for the finisher. However, Cargill was back on her feet as she hoisted Jax up for an incredible powerbomb, showcasing her brutal strength to pull the pinfall victory for her team.

Once the match ended on WWE Smackdown, the referee tried to give Tiffany her title, but Cargill intercepted it, took the belt, and placed it on her shoulder for a quick second. The two then had a short tug-of-war with the belt as Naomi attacked Cargill from behind, sending her crashing into Tiffany. Naomi then posed with the Title over a fallen Cargill to end the show.

For the time being, Cargill vs. Jax to determine the new challenger for Tiffany Stratton is officially set for the May 9 episode of WWE Smackdown. But going by the looks, Naomi won’t back down to make her presence felt in this match to possibly set up a fatal-4-way encounter at Backlash.