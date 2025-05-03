Cora Jade seemingly is among the releases that have been ongoing in the WWE during the post-Wrestlemania 41 season. While WWE has never officially affirmed these releases, the earlier assumed promising NXT talent issued a public statement on her X/Twitter handle.

“Just got a lot of free time in our hands, see you soon,” Cora Jade wrote, followed by a second message to offer more clarity on the situation as she was seemingly emotional. “Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo.” Later, she also posted a picture with another recent WWE release in Blair Davenport.

Cora Jade, real name Brianna Coda, signed with the WWE in 2021, and she quickly emerged to be one of the standout names in the NXT women’s division. Although she didn’t have the opportunity to pick up the top NXT women’s title, WWE made her a regular fixture on TV. Initially debuted as a skateboard-swinging character, she later switched gears with a heel turn on Roxanne Perez, turning heads with her edgy moves.

Cora Jade has been a former WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion with Perez with whom she had also gone on to produce one of the bitter-most rivalries of the division in recent memory. Injuries kept her off TV for much of late 2023 and 2024, and speculation about her status were already building given her recent absence from NXT programming.

Cora Jade introduced her new ring name following her WWE release

Soon after the WWE release, Cora Jade also changed her Twitter account and reintroduced herself to the world as “Elayna Black.” That name is kind of familiar to her longtime fans as she used it in the past before signing with WWE back in 2021. Now that she prepares to hit back in the indie scene after WWE, this name will be utilized, “Hit me up [email protected].”

Putting her injury rumors to rest, Cora Jade took on the current TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich for the title at TNA Sacrifice 2025 back in March in what marked her last TV encounter as a WWE NXT Superstar. Admittedly, that match brought back tons of emotions for her as the former tag champ had her first live wrestling event attendance in TNA in childhood where she was able to meet then Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne.