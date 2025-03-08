A loaded match card has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown that will emanate from an international location. For the very first-time ever, the blue brand will conduct a TV taping in Spain, Barcelona and two major in-ring returns have been announced for the show.

Randy Orton kicked off this week’s WWE Smackdown episode with a promo addressing John Cena’s heel turn at last weekend’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. Orton also spoke about his surprise run-in at the PLE in Toronto following the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match.

Later in WWE Smackdown, Orton had a run-in with Carmelo Hayes in a backstage segment after which Orton vs. Hayes was made official for next Friday’s WWE SmackDown. To amp things up around this match Hayes also posted a picture of HIM pinning The Viper in the fall of 2024 in a major upset.

WWE Smackdown: Tiffany Stratton Attacked By Charlotte Flair On March 7 Episode

Also on next week’s WWE Smackdown episode, Charlotte Flair will have her first singles match since her most recent comeback by taking on B-Fab. In the opening match of this week’s show, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton & Flair’s Wrestlemania opponent defeated Piper Niven.

After the match, Charlotte Flair attacked Tiffany and punished her with the Figure-Eight Leg Lock submission hold. Tiffany almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction during this post-match beatdown, as the screen went black.

Later in a backstage segment on WWE Smackdown, Saxton interviewed Charlotte and she said that the women’s division has gone soft in her long absence. Every time Charlotte comes back, she has to remind people about her benchmark level. B-Fab walked into the frame and claimed nobody is interested in bowing down to Charlotte anymore. In response, Charlotte challenged B-Fab to a match, next week in Spain.

WWE Tag Team titles will also be on the line on the next WWE SmackDown, with DIY defending their belts against The Street Profits. Also, The Miz will be back with his Miz TV with guest Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Barcelona are you ready? We got a STACKED #SmackDown NEXT WEEK in Spain! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/MfFOw9XkrJ — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2025

WWE Smackdown March 14 episode match card

WWE Smackdown March 14 episode marks the very first televised episode from WWE’s United Kingdom tour ahead of Wrestlemania 41. The show scheduled from the Olimpic Arena in Spain, Barcelona is coming with the following match card,

– Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

– Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab

– WWE Tag Team Champions DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defend against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

– The Miz hosts Miz TV with guest Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes