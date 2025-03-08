Tiffany Stratton continues to get one-upped by Charlotte Flair, her Wrestlemania opponent on almost every episode of WWE Smackdown since the latter returned to the scene, last month. The latest blue brand episode was no different where the reigning champion again suffered the wrath of The Queen who was out to make a statement ahead of the Biggest Event of the Year.

WWE Smackdown aired this week on the USA Network at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Following the opening segment featuring Randy Orton, a backstage segment aired featuring Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green in the general manager Nick Aldis’s office.

Tiffany Stratton told the inaugural United States Champion to shut up. She further challenged Green’s cohort Piper Niven to a match to which Green reacted by saying that Niven couldn’t do that because of Green’s match later. However, Aldis made the match official, leaving Green alone for her scheduled match.

Tiffany Stratton won a non-title match on WWE Smackdown

Then in the opening contest of WWE Smackdown, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defeated Piper Niven in a non-title match. The finishing moments of the match saw Niven run at Stratton, but Stratton moved sending her into the turnbuckles. Stratton then connected with a Swanton Bomb for a near-fall.

Niven came back with a Boss Man Slam for a near-fall. Niven then dragged Stratton to the corner and set up for a Vader Bomb, but Stratton moved from harm’s way. She quickly connected with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to win the match on WWE Smackdown.

Stratton could barely celebrate her win in the ring. As she was posing with the title, Charlotte Flair ran out and chop-blocked Stratton to injure her knees. Charlotte then applied Figure-Four and transitioned to Figure-Eight as Stratton screamed in pain. WWE Smackdown officials ran out to break things up as Charlotte’s music hit the arena to end the segment.

Another notable happening from this segment on WWE Smackdown was that Stratton suffered a wardrobe malfunction or at least, she was about to suffer one in a gap of just a week. However, the screen quickly went black without providing any actual footage of the potential mishap.

