WWE Smackdown: New Tournament Begins To Determine Logan Paul’s Title Contender

For the first time since winning the United States Championship, Logan Paul was back on TV during this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. After staying out of action for a few weeks, it is now time for the celebrity star to enjoy a worthy championship reign that should have title defenses and WWE has now essentially started the process of finding a worthy opponent for him.

The WWE United States Champion appeared on this Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown to announce that he and General Manager Nick Aldis had agreed to begin an eight-man tournament that will start next week, which will determine the next number-one contender for his US title.

Participants in the tournament were thereby revealed to be Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, Karrion Kross, Bobby Lashley, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and Kevin Owens who all belong to the WWE Smackdown brand. Additionally, Paul also noted that an unknown superstar from WWE NXT would also join the fray. No confirmed update is there on who that star would be but Carmelo Hayes posted a photo of himself holding a US title belt popularized by John Cena to suggest that he could be coming to the blue brand to participate in this tourney.

WWE Smackdown: Kevin Owens tried to upstage Logan Paul

Following Paul’s announcement on WWE Smackdown, Kevin Owens came out and said he discovered Paul 10 years ago on Vine and he knew within 6 seconds that he was an unbearable jacka**. Owens also informed that Paul’s days as the US champion are numbered. Logan bragged about being in the ring with the best Boxer in the world and if Kevin Owens tried to go after him then he would knock him out with a KO.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller then came out and be-sided themselves with Paul and told him not to waste his time on Owens. Owens eventually punched Theory before leaving the ring and essentially suggested that he’s starting a feud with Paul on WWE Smackdown.

Logan Paul returned to WWE Smackdown in October to set himself up for a match with Rey Mysterio. At Crown Jewel, he defeated Rey to capture the US title, using brass knuckles to secure the victory and thereby capture his first title win. He has not defended the belt to date and there’s no update on when he will face the winner of this upcoming tournament.