WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton Re-introduces Roman Reigns To RKO On January 19 Episode

Randy Orton has long been focused on demolishing The Bloodline and he wasted no time in delivering a message on the latest episode of WWE Smackdown. Ahead of the title match looming in at Royal Rumble, the challengers were gathered alongside the champion for a contract signing session and it was The Viper who stood tall in the end.

In the opening segment of WWE Smackdown, AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton came to the ring and signed the contract for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble 2024.

Paul Heyman then came out and asserted that Roman Reigns wasn’t keen on signing the contract in reply to which Nick Aldis said if Roman doesn’t put his sign on it, then the Title will be declared vacant. Also, the three men standing in the ring will face off at the Royal Rumble for the vacant championship in a Triple Threat.

Heyman vouched for a one-on-one bout for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble and not a fatal-4-way match for the champion. LA Knight agreed to the one-on-one idea as he considered himself to be the only challenger after The Bloodline ruined his opportunity at Crown Jewel. Styles didn’t agree with his thought which led to a brawl on WWE Smackdown.

Styles and LA were fighting on the entrance ramp as WWE officials had to separate them while Orton grabbed Heyman’s tie and threatened him to hurt Solo Sikoa, later the night on the show. Orton also mentioned how he will be re-introducing Roman Reigns to the RKO after all these years.

WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton defeats Solo Sikoa in the main event

Finally, in the main event match of WWE Smackdown, Randy Orton defeated Solo Sikoa in a singles encounter. Jimmy Uso came out to provide distraction at ringside but LA attacked him from behind and Styles also joined him. The distraction allowed Orton to deliver an RKO on Sikoa for the win.

After the match, Randy took out LA Knight and AJ Styles with his pendant RKO. Roman Reigns came with an attack on Randy and signed the contract to make the match official at Royal Rumble. Roman also went for a Spear, but Randy took him out with an RKO to stand tall and end WWE Smackdown, out of nowhere.