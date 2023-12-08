WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton To Compete Against The Bloodline On December 8 Episode

The Viper will be on the hunt for The Bloodline on this week’s WWE Smackdown just a week after declaring war against them. Randy Orton is officially back on the Blue Brand of the WWE and on the very first week as an official member of the roster, he will get to feast on The Bloodline, a group that was responsible for keeping him out of action for the longest tenure in his WWE career.

It has been announced that Randy Orton will be teaming up with LA Knight to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown which is shaping up to be a stacked show. This will be a 2023 Tribute to the Troops special edition and the above-mentioned match should act as the main event bout.

As noted earlier, Randy Orton officially became part of the WWE SmackDown roster during the December 1 episode of the show. With both the Raw-Smackdown GMs, Adam Pearce-Nick Aldis being in the ring, Orton took his time to decide the brand.

WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton was attacked by The Bloodline

In the meantime, Paul Heyman advocated an attack on him by Uso and Sikoa. Knight came out to even the odds in favor of Orton and thereby set up a future partnership with the returnee to go up against the Bloodline. Now, the announced tag team match will mark Orton’s first matchup on WWE SmackDown since he and former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team titles to the then SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, in a winner-takes-all match.

Knight and Orton remain unknown to each other as they have never faced each other in a singles capacity and nor did they ever feature in a tag team match. But they do share a common hatred toward The Bloodline which should make them genuine cohorts inside the squared circle.

While Orton was out of action due to The Bloodline’s attack, Knight has been feuding with the group on WWE Smackdown for some time now. He even received a shot at Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last month at Crown Jewel but again The Bloodline was the reason, he failed to capture the belt.