WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton To Compete Against The Bloodline On December 8 Episode

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton To Compete Against The Bloodline On December 8 Episode

All

WWE

WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton To Compete Against The Bloodline On December 8 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 8, 2023 at 7:31 PM

WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton To Compete Against The Bloodline On December 8 Episode

The Viper will be on the hunt for The Bloodline on this week’s WWE Smackdown just a week after declaring war against them. Randy Orton is officially back on the Blue Brand of the WWE and on the very first week as an official member of the roster, he will get to feast on The Bloodline, a group that was responsible for keeping him out of action for the longest tenure in his WWE career.

It has been announced that Randy Orton will be teaming up with LA Knight to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown which is shaping up to be a stacked show. This will be a 2023 Tribute to the Troops special edition and the above-mentioned match should act as the main event bout.

Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo Soon Entering Free Agency Status

As noted earlier, Randy Orton officially became part of the WWE SmackDown roster during the December 1 episode of the show. With both the Raw-Smackdown GMs, Adam Pearce-Nick Aldis being in the ring, Orton took his time to decide the brand.

“I Almost Don’t Want To Even Try,” WWE Star Not Willing To Face Roman Reigns

WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton was attacked by The Bloodline

In the meantime, Paul Heyman advocated an attack on him by Uso and Sikoa. Knight came out to even the odds in favor of Orton and thereby set up a future partnership with the returnee to go up against the Bloodline. Now, the announced tag team match will mark Orton’s first matchup on WWE SmackDown since he and former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team titles to the then SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, in a winner-takes-all match.

Knight and Orton remain unknown to each other as they have never faced each other in a singles capacity and nor did they ever feature in a tag team match. But they do share a common hatred toward The Bloodline which should make them genuine cohorts inside the squared circle.

While Orton was out of action due to The Bloodline’s attack, Knight has been feuding with the group on WWE Smackdown for some time now. He even received a shot at Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last month at Crown Jewel but again The Bloodline was the reason, he failed to capture the belt.

Tagged:

LA Knight

Randy Orton

The Bloodline

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton To Compete Against The Bloodline On December 8 Episode
WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton To Compete Against The Bloodline On December 8 Episode

Dec 8, 2023, 7:31 PM

Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return
Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return

Dec 7, 2023, 1:43 PM

Plans On Randy Orton On WWE Smackdown Brand After 2023 Return
Plans On Randy Orton On WWE Smackdown Brand After 2023 Return

Dec 5, 2023, 6:50 PM

Randy Orton’s WWE Contract Situation Disclosed After 18-Month Hiatus
Randy Orton’s WWE Contract Situation Disclosed After 18-Month Hiatus

Dec 4, 2023, 1:41 PM

WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton Joins Blue Brand; Kicks Off Feud With The Bloodline
WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton Joins Blue Brand; Kicks Off Feud With The Bloodline

Dec 2, 2023, 10:51 AM

WWE Smackdown: Scrapped Summerslam Feud To Reinitiate On December 1 Episode
WWE Smackdown: Scrapped Summerslam Feud To Reinitiate On December 1 Episode

Dec 1, 2023, 2:01 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy