WWE Smackdown: Reason Edge Was Placed On Updated 2023 Intro

Although Edge was moved to WWE Smackdown from Raw during the 2023 edition of Draft, he never really got to be part of the active roster. Since Wrestlemania 39, we have seen him in two one-off matches on free weekly television and the last one could have been his final one.

On the August 18 episode of WWE Smackdown, Edge wrestled Sheamus in his hometown of Toronto which admittedly was his final match of the bygone WWE deal. He has not inked a new contract with the company and there are a lot of questions surrounding Edge’s status especially when it comes to in-ring retirement. When many believed that Edge was done for good with the WWE, things were stirred a bit during the latest bygone episode.

WWE Smackdown released an updated intro on the September 8 episode and fans were very surprised to see Edge appearing on it. Following that the general belief is that the Hall of Famer could be back on terms with the WWE which may not be the case.

New #Smackdown intro Also includes Edge for those that are keeping up to date with him and his contract situation pic.twitter.com/fkZx8UTy51 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) September 9, 2023

Ringside News reached out to ask about the background story about Edge showing up on the WWE SmackDown intro, last week and they have been able to confirm the 11-time world champion re-appearing in the intro was not a sign that Edge is coming back. It was also noted not to be an instance of “one hand not knowing what the other is doing” either.

Edge still going to AEW despite appearance on the WWE Smackdown intro

It appears that Edge showing up on the WWE Smackdown intro was intentional as the needed buzz was created. The source was further informed by a tenured member of the WWE creative team that the “internal speculation or prediction” is that Edge is still going to AEW.

That theory was also supported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select following Edge’s match on WWE Smackdown against Sheamus. However, it was reported that “Edge” is a trademark of the WWE and hence, it will be Adam Copeland who is set to appear on All Elite Wrestling,

“There are many in AEW that think that Copeland coming in could be a real possibility. Those close to him claimed earlier this year that the idea of him working in AEW isn’t as “out there” as you’d think. Obviously, Edge is close with Christian, but also Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who helped him prepare for his in-ring return.”